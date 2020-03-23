Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ciena worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ciena by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $34.25 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

