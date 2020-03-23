Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $12.03 on Monday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,957. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

