Cindicator Price Tops $0.0031 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $16,555.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, ABCC and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 577.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02635995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00189423 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,918,679,339 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, GOPAX, Binance, HitBTC and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.