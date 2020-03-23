Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Cintas worth $83,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.03. 80,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,378. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $160.39 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.55.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

