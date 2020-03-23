Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Boosted by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,152 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 5.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. 32,978,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,637,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

