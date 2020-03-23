Citigroup Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Neutral

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $74.75 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

