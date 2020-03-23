Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 572,743 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

CFG stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 4,507,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,361,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.