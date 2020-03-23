Civic (CVC) Achieves Market Cap of $12.72 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, Vebitcoin and Upbit. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $12.72 million and $5.13 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 577.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02635995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00189423 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC, ABCC, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Gate.io, GOPAX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

