Clipper Coin (CCC) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $5.08 million and $11.13 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.01 or 0.04118712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00066804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037795 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013167 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

