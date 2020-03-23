CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $839,515.29 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 30% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $839,515.29 and $20,287.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004129 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00038078 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,415,377 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox, Binance, Livecoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

