Cloudbric (CLB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $757,148.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 98.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $757,148.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 390.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02669250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00187248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,981,636 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

