CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £298,951.80 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Bengt F. Mortstedt acquired 188,020 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £298,951.80 ($393,254.14).

Shares of CLI traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 169.60 ($2.23). 181,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The firm has a market cap of $632.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 5.05 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. CLS’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

