CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.51% of CNFinance worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE CNF remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058. The company has a market cap of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. CNFinance Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 426.87 and a current ratio of 324.54.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 17.20%.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

