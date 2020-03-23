CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of CNOOC by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $193.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

