Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,438 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $70,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after buying an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 864,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP opened at $30.99 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

