Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

Codemasters Group stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Codemasters Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The company has a market capitalization of $317.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.65.

In related news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of Codemasters Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.