Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $103,498,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

