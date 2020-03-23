Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,019 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Coherus Biosciences worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 515.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 342,885 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $14.45. 32,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,055. The stock has a market cap of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

