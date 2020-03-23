CoinFi Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $180,765.30 and approximately $15,382.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.02647877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00190776 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034134 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, FCoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

