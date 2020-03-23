Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Colefax Group (LON:CFX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CFX stock opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.50. The company has a market cap of $37.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Colefax Group has a one year low of GBX 360 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.23).

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

