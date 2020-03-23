Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $76.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 8,305,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

