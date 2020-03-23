Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.95% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 3,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.