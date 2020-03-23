Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 152,627 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,432,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $64,424,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,217,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,446,728. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

