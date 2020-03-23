Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 152,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $17,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.23. 22,351,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,446,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

