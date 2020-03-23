Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. 38,599,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,847,600. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

