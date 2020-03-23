Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Head-To-Head Review

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 2 0 0 1.40 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 4.04 $421.23 million $3.58 14.57 Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.51 $10.21 million N/A N/A

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 29.06% 14.18% 1.64% Colony Bankcorp 13.57% 10.29% 0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 320 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 27 branches located in central, south, and coastal Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.