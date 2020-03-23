Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NYSE:CMC opened at $13.11 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

