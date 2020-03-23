Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.89 ($6.85).

CBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Commerzbank stock opened at €3.27 ($3.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.33. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.58 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

