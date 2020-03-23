Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHCT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

CHCT opened at $26.09 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $605.77 million, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

