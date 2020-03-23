Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock remained flat at $$2.95 on Monday. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Company Profile

