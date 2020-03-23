Comparing Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) and TFS Financial (OTCMKTS:TFSL)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TFS Financial and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.72% 4.98% 0.59% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TFS Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $502.55 million 8.28 $80.24 million $0.28 53.04 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 1.88 $8.84 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

