Comparing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DarioHealth and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Atrion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million 1.47 -$17.74 million N/A N/A Atrion $155.07 million 7.16 $36.76 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -234.63% -216.56% -124.61% Atrion 23.71% 16.10% 14.58%

Summary

Atrion beats DarioHealth on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

