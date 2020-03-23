Comparing NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) & Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) and NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wesfarmers and NIPPON STL & SU/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00 NIPPON STL & SU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wesfarmers and NIPPON STL & SU/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.49% -4.24% NIPPON STL & SU/S 4.50% 8.09% 3.70%

Volatility & Risk

Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIPPON STL & SU/S has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NIPPON STL & SU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wesfarmers and NIPPON STL & SU/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.14 $2.26 billion $2.54 3.22 NIPPON STL & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.00 $1.76 billion $2.08 N/A

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than NIPPON STL & SU/S. NIPPON STL & SU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wesfarmers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wesfarmers pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NIPPON STL & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share. Wesfarmers pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NIPPON STL & SU/S pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wesfarmers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NIPPON STL & SU/S beats Wesfarmers on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium. The Engineering and Construction segment plans, designs, and constructs various construction projects, including industrial plants, environmental and energy plants, civil engineering projects, and large steel structures, such as skyscrapers and oil and gas pipelines. This segment also involved in the manufacturing and sale of industrial machinery, and equipment and steel structures; and waste processing and recycling, and supplying of electricity, gas, and heat. The Chemicals and Materials segment produces and sells various materials, including coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products, as well as products that apply technologies for metal processing. The System Solutions segment provides computer system engineering and consulting services, information technology outsourcing services, and other client-oriented information technology business solutions to customers in manufacturing and consumer products industries. The company serves automotive, energy and resources, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. Nippon Steel Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, such as railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, the company offers titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel sheets, shapes, plates, and wire rods, as well as strips, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, the company offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

