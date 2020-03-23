Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $313,759.94

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a market cap of $313,759.94 and approximately $55,863.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.01064434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033167 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00176121 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007650 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00088707 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,785,505 coins and its circulating supply is 6,822,406 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

