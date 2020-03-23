Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Concho Resources stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. 953,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,550. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

