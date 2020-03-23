Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.42% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBCP. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.16.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.