Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $100,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $9.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.89. 94,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $189.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.