Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.15 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $320,694.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.12 or 0.04124610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00037794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013221 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

