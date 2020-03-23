Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Major Shareholder Group L. P. Column Acquires 41,674 Shares

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 403,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 5.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,232,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

