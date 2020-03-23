Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Lowered to C$1,500.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Pi Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,538.71.

Constellation Software stock traded down C$37.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1,144.82. The company had a trading volume of 92,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12-month high of C$1,524.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,383.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,337.09.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.85 by C($6.12). The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 42.5799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

