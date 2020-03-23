Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,939,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,867 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7,175.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,302 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,005.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,125,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,748 shares during the period. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

