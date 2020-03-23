ContentBox Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Huobi and UEX. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $69,305.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

