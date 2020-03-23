Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $9.46 on Monday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Owen bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 152,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,975. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

