Contrasting Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) & Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Merus has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Merus and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merus presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 113.16%. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 170.83%. Given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merus.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -177.15% -55.90% -23.43% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -7.45% 6.61% 3.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merus and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $31.13 million 11.19 -$55.15 million ($2.33) -5.15 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $47.53 million 1.15 -$3.54 million $0.23 15.65

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats Merus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers. The company is also developing MCLA-117 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; and MCLA-158, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, its preclinical development stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-145, which is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation; and other preclinical candidates in various stages of development. Merus N.V. has collaboration with the Integral Molecular for discovering MAbs against structurally complex proteins; and Lipoparticles, virus-like particles displaying high concentrations of membrane proteins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections. The company's Phase II product candidates includes Hepatoren injection for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure; Boxaban oral capsules for the treatment of asthma patients; Vasculan oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as severe disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc and Nordic Group B.V. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

