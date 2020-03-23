Contrasting Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Seacor (NASDAQ:CKH)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Seacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $821.36 million 0.63 -$16.20 million $0.26 21.58 Seacor $799.97 million 0.58 $26.77 million $1.38 16.73

Seacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Bulk Carriers. Seacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Seacor shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Seacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and Seacor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 2 2 0 2.50 Seacor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 110.34%. Seacor has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.54%. Given Seacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacor is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers -1.97% 1.54% 0.75% Seacor 3.35% 3.12% 1.71%

Summary

Seacor beats Star Bulk Carriers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities, barge fleeting locations, and harbor towboats. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment is involved in the provision of solutions that delivers clean fuel to end users displacing legacy petroleum-based fuels; lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

