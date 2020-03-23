Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Copa worth $73,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Copa by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,039,000 after buying an additional 293,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,456,000 after purchasing an additional 236,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 453.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 208,781 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,318 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $5,924,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

