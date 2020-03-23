Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen boosted their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

NYSE CPA traded up $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copa will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Copa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

