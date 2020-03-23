Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Copart worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Copart by 469.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $619,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

