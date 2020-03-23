Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Copart worth $177,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 over the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.