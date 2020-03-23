Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $9.95 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,528,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after buying an additional 678,481 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 160,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

